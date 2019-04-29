Alberta energy regulator official quits ahead of being fired by incoming premier

EDMONTON - A member of Alberta's energy regulator, who has been singled out by incoming premier Jason Kenney as a foe of provincial oil development, has quit.

Kenney's transition team confirmed that Ed Whittingham has resigned from the board of directors of the Alberta Energy Regulator.

Kenney is to be sworn in as premier Tuesday and has promised that one of his first acts in the job would be to fire Whittingham.

He has accused Whittingham of committing "economic sabotage" against the province's oil and gas industry by supporting and abetting groups seeking to landlock it.

Whittingham, a former executive director of the Pembina Institute, has denied those accusations.

He could not be immediately reached for comment.