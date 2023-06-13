(Bloomberg) -- Aliaxis SA is planning to drop its pursuit of Uponor Oyj after the Finnish plumbing-equipment maker accepted a rival €2.1 billion ($2.3 billion) bid from Georg Fischer AG, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The Belgian company does not plan to raise its previously increased bid for the company, according to the people, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Aliaxis could give an update on its plans as soon as this week, they said.

Swiss industrial company Georg Fischer announced Monday an offer to buy Uponor for €28.85 per share in cash in a deal recommended by the Finnish target’s board. That beat an already-improved bid of €25.75 from Aliaxis that had been rejected by Uponor.

Aliaxis made a first approach to Uponor in May 2022 and eventually went public with its interest after negotiations failed to lead to an agreement. It announced an indicative bid of €25 per share in April, which was rebuffed by Uponor.

Since then, it’s continued increasing its stake while the Finnish company engaged with other suitors. It’s unclear what Aliaxis plans to do with the roughly 20% holding.

A spokesperson for Aliaxis couldn’t immediately comment, while a representative for Uponor didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Morgan Stanley and Advium Corporate Finance Ltd. have been advising Aliaxis, while Uponor is working with Nordea Bank Abp and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. UBS Group AG is advising Georg Fischer.

--With assistance from Leo Laikola.

