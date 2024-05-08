(Bloomberg) -- Daniel Lim, portfolio manager who worked on private credit deals at Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte, has left the firm, according to people familiar with the matter.

Before his departure, he was part of the alternative credit group at the firm’s Singapore office, according to one of the people.

Private credit is poised to grow in Asia, attracting investors with bets on riskier projects and better returns.

GIC declined to comment. Lim didn’t respond to a LinkedIn message.

GIC, which invests globally in both public and private credit, has been recently involved in some key deals in the region, including partaking as one of 18 lenders that issued a $1.1 billion loan to Australia’s Whitehaven Coal Ltd. to buy two coal mines early this year.

Lim joined GIC’s London office in 2016 as vice president in the private credit group of its private equity division, according to his LinkedIn profile. He relocated to Singapore in 2020 to be portfolio manager of emerging markets credit, before moving to his last position in April 2023.

