Alimentation-Couche Tard Inc. has joined the growing list of companies suspending activity in Russia amid the attack on Ukraine.

In a release Monday morning, Couche-Tard said it will halt operations in Russia. The Montreal-based global convenience store and fuel station operator has 38 stores in Russia, with 320 employees across the country.

“We condemn Russia's aggression against Ukraine and the huge human impact it is having for both Ukrainians and Russians. As such, we have made the decision to suspend operations,” said Couche-Tard President and Chief Executive Brian Hannasch in the release.

