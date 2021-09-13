(Bloomberg) -- All 19 workers who were trapped after flooding at a coal mine in Qinghai Province in August have been found dead, state media Xinhua reported Monday.

Flooding caused a roof collapse at the mine in northwestern China Aug. 14, killing one worker immediately and trapping 19 others. The bodies of all those trapped have been found, and none had vital signs, Xinhua reported, citing local government departments.

The incident is the latest in a spate of high-profile deadly accidents that have caused government officials to increase safety inspections at mines nationwide. That has in turn suppressed output and helped lift prices for the fuel that China relies on for more than half its energy to records.

