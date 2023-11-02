All public job postings in B.C. must now include wage details

What Rania Llewellyn's ouster at Laurentian says about the challenges facing female leaders

Employers in British Columbia are now required to include salary or wage information in all public job postings.

The change came into force on Nov. 1 as the provincial government enacted the Pay Transparency Act, which is aimed at closing the gender pay gap.

“People deserve equal pay for equal work,” said Kelli Paddon, B.C.’s parliamentary secretary for gender equity, in a news release from the province.

“Making sure transparent wage or salary information is included in all job posting helps make sure people are being offered the same pay for the same work.”

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains said that the new law, along with other measures recently taken by the government including raising the provincial minimum wage, “brings us closer to closing the gender pay gap.”

The legislation also aims to end the practice of employers asking prospective employees about their pay history or punishing employees who disclose their pay to potential job applicants.

PAY GAP PERSISTS DESPITE PROGRESS

The B.C. government said progress has been made recently in addressing gender pay equality, but the gap between men and women is still significant.

“While improvements to the pay gap can be seen in recent years, according to Statistics Canada, women in B.C. are paid 17 per cent less than men,” the province said in the release, adding that the pay gap “disproportionately impacts Indigenous women, women from visible minorities and immigrant women.”

The province noted that the pay gap likely also affects people “all along the gender continuum,” including non-binary, transgender and two-spirit people.

The government said its goal is to make sure its analysis of the pay gap goes beyond the gender binary, becoming the “first jurisdiction in Canada to take this approach.”

‘POSITIVE FIRST STEP’

Sloan Vereecken, director at large of the B.C. advocacy group Women of Recreation, Tourism & Hospitality (WORTH), called the new legislation a “positive first step” towards more equitable industries.

“As our sector faces a labour crisis, we believe this measure will attract and retain more women ensuring they are paid fairly for their work,” she said in the release.

“Pay transparency in B.C. will also help rectify historical wage disparities and empower women to negotiate for fair pay, fostering a more equitable work environment.”