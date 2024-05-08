(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Pierre Wunsch still sees dangers for consumer prices – including a weaker euro should monetary policy diverge too much from the US.

“Significant risks remain around the trajectory of wage growth and inflation in wage-intensive services,” according to the Belgian central banker, who urged caution even as interest-rate cuts are likely to start this year. “Now is not the time to commit to a preset course of action.”

Speaking Wednesday at the Centre for Central Banking in Frankfurt, Wunsch said that “one known unknown remains the role of the exchange rate and the risk of importing inflation.” Diverging economic conditions and policies in the euro area and the US “might lead to significant effects from the dollar-euro exchange rate,” he said.

ECB officials including Wunsch have signaled they’ll begin to lower borrowing costs at their June meeting following a barrage of hikes. What happens after is less clear and more controversial, with many analysts also speculating how a potential delay to easing in the US will affect the euro area.

“While monetary-policy tightening was remarkably synchronous around the world, easing cycles appear unlikely to exhibit similar synchronicity,” Wunsch said.

Spanish central-bank chief Pablo Hernandez de Cos also called for prudence, saying later Wednesday that “we are being very cautious about what the timeline will be like after the first cut, because the level of uncertainty continues to be very high.”

Though inflation in the 20-nation bloc stalled for the first time this year at 2.4% in April, an underlying measure that excludes volatile items including energy and food continued to retreat. Even more importantly, services inflation slowed after being stuck at 4% for five straight months.

Chief Economist Philip Lane said Monday that recent euro-area data have made him more confident that inflation is returning to the 2% goal – calling the easing in services pressures “an important initial step in the next phase of bringing inflation down.”

“Although the outlook remains foggy, I see a path for initiating rate cuts this year,” Wunsch said. At the June meeting, “more will be known” about wage and services dynamics, he said. But he also reiterated that at some point the ECB must decide — even if uncertainty persists.

Austria’s Robert Holzmann — one of the most hawkish members of the Governing Council — warned against any rushed action.

“I see no reason at all for us to cut key rates too much too quickly,” he told Handelsblatt in an interview published Wednesday. “Every step we take is dependent on the data available at that time. We will have a lot of new data and forecasts in September and December. However that’s hardly the case in July.”

With “no sign of de-anchoring” of inflation expectations in the longer term, “the costs of remaining tight for too long seem to outweigh those of a premature loosening,” Wunsch said. In mid-April he told Bloomberg that the ECB’s decisions will become tougher after the two first cuts.

The Belgian central banker also called for tolerating “some flexibility” in interpreting the 2% inflation target. “This is to avoid mistakes such as the decision to expand quantitative easing when inflation forecasts hovered around 1.8% in late 2021,” he said.

