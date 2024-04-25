(Bloomberg) -- Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc. is calling on the US Food and Drug Administration to do more to crack down on the illegal vape products that compete with its own authorized product, NJOY.

“We believe the FDA’s enforcement approach is not of the scale or scope needed to bring about fundamental change in the marketplace,” Altria Chief Executive Officer Billy Gifford said on the company’s first-quarter earnings call, according to a transcript. He described the proliferation of e-cigarettes that haven’t been authorized by the agency as a “threat to public health.”

He said the company continues to “actively engage” with regulators, state and federal lawmakers, trade partners and other stakeholders to work on a solution.

The company on Thursday reported that NJOY was doing better by share of retail. The product should be in 100,000 stores by year-end, up from a current 80,000, Gifford said on the call. But shares rose less than 1% and an analyst noted that NJOY volumes declined quarter-over-quarter.

