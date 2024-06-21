(Bloomberg) -- The US Food and Drug Administration said Friday it’s allowing tobacco giant Altria Group Inc. to market four different menthol-flavored e-cigarettes, just two months after the Biden administration controversially delayed making a decision about banning menthol cigarette sales.

The products, marketed under Altria’s NJOY brand, are the first e-cigarettes to be approved that aren’t tobacco flavored. Before Friday, questions had been looming around whether the FDA would ever approve an e-cigarette with a flavor besides tobacco. The move will also help Atria diversify its business.

“The FDA’s authorization of four of Altria’s NJOY brand menthol-flavored e-cigarettes can aid the company’s bid to reduce its reliance on combustible tobacco products,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Ken Shea wrote in a research note following the announcement.

Many unauthorized vape products are sold in fruit flavors or with “ice” versions that purport to soothe the throat like menthol does, something that anti-tobacco groups have said can make them more appealing to teens in particular.

The FDA decided the public health benefits of smokers switching to menthol e-cigarettes from regular cigarettes were greater than the risks posed to teens by the increased appeal of minty e-cigarettes, according to an agency press release.

Public health groups have sued the FDA twice for failing to follow through on their plans to ban the mint-flavored cigarettes that are popular among Black people.

