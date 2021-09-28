(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. announced its first smart thermostat in partnership with Honeywell Home -- a potential competitor to Alphabet Inc.’s Google Nest.

The new device will sell for $60, Dave Limp, the company’s devices chief said. With rebates, the price of the gadget could drop to as little as $10, he said. The thermostat works with Alexa, letting users control it by voice.

The company announced the product at its annual new gadgets and services launch event on Tuesday. Amazon is also developing several other devices for the future, including wearables aimed at kids and seniors, a television sound bar and a home robot, Bloomberg has reported.

Amazon has plenty of competition, including Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp., which recently unveiled their own new devices. Google is also planning to announce its next-generation devices, including a new Pixel 6 phone, in October. The new products arrive as consumers shift to hybrid and remote work environments.

