Amazon shares jump on Prime price hike, huge profit beat on cloud

Amazon.com Inc. reported a strong holiday quarter, calming Wall Street’s concerns that the company was headed for a slowdown.

Profit beat expectations, helped by the cloud-computing division, and investors cheered a price hike for the company’s Prime subscription service. The shares jumped about 18 per cent in extended trading.

Fourth-quarter sales increased 9.4 per cent to US$137.4 billion, the Seattle-based company said Thursday in a statement. Profit was US$27.75 a share, aided largely by a pretax gain from the company’s investment in Rivian Automotive Inc. which went public in November. Analysts, on average, projected revenue of US$137.8 billion and earnings of US$3.77 a share, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Amazon in October had warned investors it would spend big in the holiday period to deliver for customers in the face of global supply chain bottlenecks and staffing shortages tied to the pandemic. It offered hiring bonuses and overtime at many warehouses to keep them adequately staffed and secured space on any ship it could find to bring in inventory and meet demand. Fulfillment expenses were US$22.4 billion, just less than estimates.

“As expected over the holidays, we saw higher costs driven by labor supply shortages and inflationary pressures, and these issues persisted into the first quarter due to omicron,” Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy said in the statement. “Despite these short-term challenges, we continue to feel optimistic and excited about the business as we emerge from the pandemic.”

Shares rose to a high of US$3,300 in extended trading after closing at US$2,776.91 The stock has dropped about 17 per cent this year, underperforming the dip of 6 per cent in the S&P 500 Index.

Amazon’s results landed amid a gripping week for Big Tech earnings. Apple Inc. Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc. all reported strong results. But Meta Platforms Inc. suffered the worst single-day share plunge in its history Thursday after reporting slowing user growth in its signature Facebook app.

Amazon’ most profitable unit, the Amazon Web Services cloud-computing division, generated sales of US$17.8 billion, a 40 per cent increase, and operating profit of US$5.29 billion, topping estimates. Advertising revenue was US$9.7 billion, a 32 per cent increase from a year earlier. It was the first time the company disclosed advertising as a separate line item. Previously it was part of the “other” revenue category.

“Amazon has evolved into a true platform, as more than 50 per cent of its revenue now comes from areas outside of first-party retailing, such as cloud computing and advertising,” said Deren Baker, CEO of market research firm Edge by Ascential.

The US$20-a-year increase in subscription costs to US$139 a year for Prime, which offers shipping discounts, video streaming and other perks, is the first in four years. The price hike was widely expected to help the company deal with rising expenses.

The market is reacting well to the Prime fee increase and AWS results, said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Poonam Goyal. “Costs are rising so keeping the pattern was warranted in a way,” she said. Goyal is watching for any commentary on the company outlook, saying that the projected growth “seems weak” after a strong holiday period.

Revenue will be US$112 billion to US$117 billion in the period ending in March, Amazon said. Operating profit will be as much as US$6 billion. Analysts, on average, estimated US$6.06 billion in profit on sales of US$120.5 billion.