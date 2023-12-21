(Bloomberg) -- Airlines are hoping the latest saga around Amsterdam Schiphol Airport’s summer capacity is now finally resolved.

The airport has decided to allow for more flights next summer on the condition that airlines help to reduce air traffic at peak times during the busy season.

The Amsterdam hub and the Dutch state have prompted backlash from industry stakeholders with constant back and forth on capacity. Earlier this week, Schiphol said that it may have to cut capacity next summer despite the government having already walked back its plan to reduce flights by 8%.

Schiphol is planning to provide capacity for 293,000 flights for the summer season and a total of around 483,000 flights for the full year, it said in a Thursday statement. Airlines are expected to voluntarily indicate how they might help reduce the number of flights during peak times.

“More flights are now possible, but this is only safe and responsible provided we reduce pressure on certain peak hours,” said Patricia Vitalis, executive director of operations at Schiphol. “The busy peak times require a major effort from the entire aviation sector and the involved government partners.”

The Dutch government was forced to abandon its plan to cap flights at 460,000 after facing pressure from the European Union as well as the US government, which threatened to retaliate over JetBlue Airways Corp.’s expulsion as part of the cutbacks.

The Dutch arm of Air France-KLM said in a separate statement that it was “pleased” with Schiphol’s announcement, adding that it has just three months to make the necessary arrangements instead of the usual six.

