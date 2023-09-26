(Bloomberg) -- A group of prominent attorneys and Wall Street executives will host a fundraiser in New York next month for US Senator Tim Scott, the latest event highlighting the Republican presidential hopeful’s strong support among deep-pocketed donors.

The lunch, scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 19 in midtown Manhattan, will be hosted by One Equity Partners LLC’s Chip Schorr, Sabin Metal Corp. owner Andrew Sabin, Brown-Forman Corp.’s Matt Hamel and Eric Levine of Eiseman Levine Lehrhaupt & Kakoyiannis, P.C.

Despite support from Wall Street executives and beyond, Scott is still lagging in polls, placing sixth in the Republican field at 2.4%. according to the RealClearPolitics average of national GOP polls. The fundraiser will come at a crucial moment — as Scott looks to gain ground on his Republican rivals and secure a spot in the third primary debate.

The Republican National Committee is requiring candidates garner at least 4% support in two national polls or 4% in one national poll and two separate early-state polls. Candidates will also need at least 70,000 unique donors - with at least 200 unique donors in 20 states or territories to qualify for the third debate, scheduled for Nov. 8 in Miami.

Earlier this month, billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller, founder of Duquesne Family Office, hosted a fundraiser for Scott in New York, and longtime backers Mikee Johnson and Ben Navarro hosted an event in Charleston, South Carolina. Those brought in $1 million, according to a person familiar with the campaign.

