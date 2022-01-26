(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. was granted a temporary restraining order against a Virginia woman accused of stalking and harassing Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook for more than a year.

The 45-year-old woman has repeatedly contacted Cook and twice appeared at his residence, according to a court declaration from a member of the CEO’s security team. The messages she sent to Cook include pictures of guns and ammunition, documents from the court show.

The woman, from McLean, Virginia, also sent messages to Cook saying she was applying to be his roommate and would be moving in, with a warning to “empty the condo.” She also created multiple fake organizations under his name, according to court documents.

The order was issued last Friday by the Santa Clara County Superior Court and will expire March 29. The order bars the woman from interacting with Cook and other current Apple employees, and from entering the company’s properties. The woman is also prohibited from owning guns and ammunition.

