(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is tapping the high-grade bond market with a sale in as many as four parts.

The longest portion of the offering, a 40-year security, may yield around 150 basis points over US Treasuries, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Proceeds from the sale are earmarked for general corporate purposes, including the financing of share buybacks and dividends, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the details are private.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of America Corp are leading the sale, the person said.

In December, Apple’s long-term credit was upgraded to Aaa by Moody’s Investors Service, putting the iPhone maker in an exclusive club with Microsoft Corp. and Johnson & Johnson as the only US corporations in the S&P 500 with the highest possible credit rating.

