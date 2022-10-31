(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s top executives in charge of its online retail store and information-systems divisions are stepping down, according to people with knowledge of the matter, bringing changes to two key parts of the tech giant’s operations.

Anna Matthiasson, the vice president of online retail, is leaving her position, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the changes aren’t yet public. Chief Information Officer Mary Demby, meanwhile, is retiring after three decades, they said.

The departures mean Apple is losing at least three vice presidents -- the highest manager level below Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook’s executive team -- in recent weeks. Evans Hankey, Apple’s vice president in charge of industrial design, is also leaving the company, Bloomberg News reported earlier this month. Chief Privacy Officer Jane Horvath has departed Apple in recent weeks as well, taking a position at a law firm.

A spokesman for Cupertino, California-based Apple declined to comment on the latest departures.

The online store became an increasingly vital sales channel for Apple during the Covid pandemic, and the company has spent the last several years unifying its policies and marketing across both its digital and physical storefronts. Apple redesigned its online store in 2021. The division will now be overseen by Karen Rasmussen, who served as a senior director in charge of digital experience and e-commerce before her current role.

Demby’s department, known as IS&T, handles the technical infrastructure behind Apple’s online services, manufacturing and website. The company refers to the operation as Apple’s “nerve center,” allowing employees to connect with one another, as well as suppliers and customers. The division reports up to Luca Maestri, the chief financial officer.

It’s unclear who will succeed Demby. The company hired David Smoley as a vice president on her team in 2019. He was earlier the chief information officer for pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca Plc.

Unlike Demby, Matthiasson was in her role for relatively short time -- just about three years. She previously worked as an operations executive at Apple.

The job running Apple’s online store has been a revolving door for several years. The original head of the business, Jennifer Bailey, left that role in 2014 to launch Apple Pay. She now oversees that feature alongside Apple Wallet, the Apple Card and other consumer financial services. Her replacement, Bob Kupbens, left after two years for EBay Inc. His successor lasted a few years and was replaced by Matthiasson.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.