(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. unveiled an upgraded Apple TV set-top box with a faster processor and revamped remote control, giving its living room strategy a boost as Amazon.com Inc., Google and Roku Inc. continue to launch competing devices.

The A12 Bionic chip in the new Apple TV device is an upgrade over the A10 processor in the previous model. The new box supports higher-frame-rate video, providing an improved viewing experience, Apple said in a demonstration on Tuesday.

The latest model will also include a revamped, all-metal remote. The new Apple TV box will launch in the second half of May after going on sale April 30. It will start at $179.

