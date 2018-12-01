(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s River Plate says it won’t play in South America’s club soccer championship because of the decision to play the game in Spain.

The game will hurt those who paid to watch the Nov. 24 game at River’s El Monumental stadium and will make the match less competitive, the Buenos Aires-based team said in a statement on its website.

The second leg of the Libertadores cup was canceled on Nov. 24 after fans of River threw bottles and rocks at a bus carrying players from crosstown rival Boca Juniors. The captain was injured and other players had to be treated. The rescheduled match on Nov. 25 was also canceled after the regulatory body for South American football said the conditions weren’t given to play the game. The makeup match was scheduled for next weekend in Madrid.

The two teams tied 2-2 in the first game at Boca Juniors’ stadium.

