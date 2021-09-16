Sep 16, 2021
Argentine VP Kirchner Blasts Fernandez Over ‘Catastrophic’ Loss
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s powerful Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner slammed President Alberto Fernandez in an open letter, heightening the political crisis that has roiled the government since it lost an election on Sunday.
Kirchner, who governed Argentina from 2007 to 2015, published a letter Thursday blaming Fernandez for a “political catastrophe” she says was caused by his economic strategy. Their coalition’s loss in the Sept. 12 midterm primary vote was largely due to the government’s mistaken policy of fiscal austerity, she said, and called an overhaul of the cabinet.
In meetings with the president ahead of the vote, Kirchner said she repeatedly warned against spending cuts “that were negatively impacting economic activity and society, and which would undoubtedly have electoral consequences.”
Read More: Argentine Leader Vows to Unify Coalition After Offers to Quit
“I didn’t just tell him once, I got tired of saying it -- and not just to the president,” she wrote. “The answer was always that it wasn’t like that, that I was mistaken and that, according to the polls, we were going to do ‘very well’ in the election.”
Kirchner chose Fernandez to lead their Frente de Todos coalition ticket for the 2019 presidential vote. The letter blows open the political divide between Kirchner and her radical Peronist officials and Fernandez’s more moderate cabinet members just two months before the final midterm vote on Nov. 14.
The presidency’s press office declined to comment.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:14
Across Canada, vaccine passports are a patchwork. Here's what that looks like
-
6:50
World’s wealthiest families gained US$312B over past year
-
7:43
Americans see worst buying conditions in decades on high prices
-
3:16
Climate change may halve sugar and coffee output by 2099
-
Elizabeth Holmes' lawyer pokes at whistle-blower, delicately
-
Asos pledges to fill half of leadership roles with women by 2030