(Bloomberg) -- An Arizona judge dismissed a Republican lawsuit seeking to force the state’s biggest county to re-do a hand recount of some ballots despite having no evidence of voter fraud or software errors.

The suit by the Arizona Republican Party was thrown out Thursday by Judge John Hannah, who expressed skepticism about the case at a hearing this week in Phoenix. The judge suggested at the hearing that the GOP could have challenged the audit rules before the election but failed to do so. Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, favored President-elect Joe Biden in the election, helping deliver his narrow margin of victory in the state over President Donald Trump.

