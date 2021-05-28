(Bloomberg) -- Exchange-traded funds managed by Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management bought about 2.58 million shares of Z Holdings Corp., according to a trading update.

The funds also bought 773,400 Vuzix Corp. shares and 103,200 Exact Sciences Corp. shares. Purchases also include 22,500 Codexis Inc. shares, 30,000 Surface Oncology Inc. shares and 26,523 shares in blank check company Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp.

The ETFs sold 847,475 ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co. shares, 700,000 Huya Inc.​​​​ ADRs and 15,000 Pinduoduo Inc. ADRs.

NOTE: Ark’s daily trading update reflects portfolio changes made by its investment team and excludes creation and redemption activity and public offerings; for this reason it may not fully reflect all of the firm’s trades.

