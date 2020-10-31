(Bloomberg) -- Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for a security consultation on the military conflict with Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh district, according to a statement from the Armenian Foreign Ministry.

As the military action, the “result of the Azerbaijan-Turkish military aggression,” are approaching Armenia’s borders, Pashinyan wrote to Putin to request talks on help Russia could provide to the nation based on a treaty of friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance signed in 1997.

This is the first time Armenia has formally asked Russia for talks about aid under the mutual defense pact.

Armenia reported “intense” fighting Friday as Azerbaijan forces closed in on a key strategic city of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.

