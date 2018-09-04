LAVAL, Que. -- Quebec provincial police say they have arrested a man wanted in connection with the alleged kidnapping of the president of the Cora Group breakfast chain.

Police say an arrest warrant for Paul Zaidan was executed early today related to the disappearance of Nicholas Tsouflidis in March 2017.

Tsouflidis was kidnapped at gunpoint from his Mirabel home, north of Montreal, and a passerby found the bound businessman alive in a ditch in Laval several hours later.

Police spokesman Stephane Tremblay says there could be more arrests in the coming days or weeks following an investigation that spanned several months.

Police have said previously their probe demonstrated Tsouflidis was nabbed in an effort to obtain a ransom and that the incident was not linked in any way to organized crime.

Zaidan could appear in court later today or Wednesday at a courthouse just north of Montreal on charges including kidnapping and unlawful confinement.

Tsouflidis is the youngest son of founder Cora Mussely Tsouflidou, who founded the Cora chain.