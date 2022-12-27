(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia are primed for declines Wednesday after US shares fell and Treasury yields rose on growing unease that relaxing pandemic measures in China would add further inflation to the global economy.

Equity futures in Japan, Taiwan and Singapore fell. The S&P 500 dropped 0.4% on thin volumes in a decline led by tech stocks. The 10-year Treasury benchmark yield jumped 9 basis points and its Australian counterpart soared 16 basis points in early Asian trading.

The cautious sentiment damped investors’ hopes for a rally in the last trading week of 2022 to cap a brutal year for financial markets. Global equities have shed a fifth of their value, which would mark the worst annual drop since 2008. The 10-year Treasury yield is above 3.80%, up from 1.5% at the start of the year and Bitcoin held below $17,000 after starting 2022 at more than $47,000.

Reports that China would drop quarantine requirements for inbound visitors and begin issuing passports and Hong Kong travel permits to mainland residents increased concerns about inflation.

“We may get a pivot later on next year from the Federal Reserve where they actually start cutting rates, but that’s going to happen when the situation is going to become much more dire than it is now,” Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co., said on Bloomberg TV. “If we just have this slow grind lower, the Fed’s going to keep interest rates at high levels even if they stop raising rates in any kind of way.”

China’s reopening buoyed the outlook for oil, which clung to a three-week high, and came as Russia imposed some restrictions on oil exports to foreign buyers that adhere to a price cap.

Iron ore surged to its highest since early August, while copper gained in New York. Gold edged higher, trading above $1,800 an ounce.

Key events this week:

BOJ summary of opinions of Dec. 19-20 meeting, Wednesday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

ECB publishes economic bulletin, Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Topix Index futures fell 0.5% as of 7:58 a.m. Tokyo time

Singapore’s STI Index futures fell 0.3%

Hang Seng futures were unchanged

Currencies

The euro was little changed at $1.0642

The Japanese yen was little changed at 133.48 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9711 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $16,682.37

Ether was little changed at $1,210.96

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced nine basis points to 3.84%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced 17 basis points to 3.99%

Commodities

Spot gold was unchanged at $1,813.69 an ounce

