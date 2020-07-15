4h ago
ASML Outlook Beats Expectations, Sees Growth Year Despite Virus
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV, a crucial supplier to Samsung Electronics Co. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, beat analysts expectations for the third quarter and insisted 2020 will be a “growth year.”
The Dutch company, which produces extreme ultraviolet lithography equipment, expects revenue in the period to be 3.6 billion euros ($4.1 billion) to 3.8 billion euros, with a gross margin of 47% to 48%, it said in a statement on Wednesday. Analysts expected sales of 3.42 billion euros and a gross margin of 48.1%.
Key Takeaways
- “Our operational capabilities are largely back to normal now, but we will remain vigilant as COVID-19 is not yet behind us,” said Chief Executive Officer Peter Wennink.
- Second-quarter bookings came in at 1.1 billion euros, including 461 million euros from EUV systems.
Know More
- ASML holds a de facto monopoly equipment needed to make next-generation chips -- without which customers like Intel Corp., Samsung and TSMC won’t be able to continue to make their products faster, cheaper and more power efficient.
- An important player in the global technology supply chain, ASML itself relies on 5,000 suppliers, 790 of which provide materials and equipment that are used directly to produce their systems.
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.