(Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV, a crucial supplier to Samsung Electronics Co. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, beat analysts expectations for the third quarter and insisted 2020 will be a “growth year.”

The Dutch company, which produces extreme ultraviolet lithography equipment, expects revenue in the period to be 3.6 billion euros ($4.1 billion) to 3.8 billion euros, with a gross margin of 47% to 48%, it said in a statement on Wednesday. Analysts expected sales of 3.42 billion euros and a gross margin of 48.1%.

Key Takeaways

“Our operational capabilities are largely back to normal now, but we will remain vigilant as COVID-19 is not yet behind us,” said Chief Executive Officer Peter Wennink.

Second-quarter bookings came in at 1.1 billion euros, including 461 million euros from EUV systems.

Know More

ASML holds a de facto monopoly equipment needed to make next-generation chips -- without which customers like Intel Corp., Samsung and TSMC won’t be able to continue to make their products faster, cheaper and more power efficient.

An important player in the global technology supply chain, ASML itself relies on 5,000 suppliers, 790 of which provide materials and equipment that are used directly to produce their systems.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.