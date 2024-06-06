(Bloomberg) -- Atos SE has extended its deadline for selecting a preferred rescue bid to allow for further negotiations about the refinancing proposals.

The French information technology company is evaluating offers from Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky’s EP Equity Investment and rival French IT company Onepoint, which both submitted proposals with partners. It’s extending its decision deadline to the “beginning of the week of June 10,” according to statement Thursday.

The conciliator overseeing the refinancing talks has requested more time to ensure maximum support from the company’s creditors, Atos said. The heavily indebted company still aims to reach a final financial restructuring agreement by July.

The Kretinsky-led consortium updated its bid for the company in an attempt to gain more support from creditors. The new proposal, which Atos released Thursday, elevates a larger amount of the company’s existing debt and offers creditors warrants for 20% of the share capital of the company.

Kretinsky and Attestor Capital propose elevating €550 million of the company’s roughly €4.7 billion debt load, up from €400 million in the initial proposal. They’re also offering to repay €500 million as soon as the restructuring is completed and make an additional cash payment linked to the disposal of Worldgrid. The proposal also includes the warrants and a €375 million convertible bond. Other existing debt would be converted into equity.

The group will now also consider keeping the company’s digital business, among other alternatives. The earlier plan called for selling the division, and reinstating €450 million of debt while converting the rest into a contingent instrument that would have given creditors some proceeds from asset sales.

Shares of Atos rose 7.4% to close at €1.17 on Thursday following the announcement.

Both Kretinsky and the Onepoint consortium have been trying to gain support from creditors wary of taking big losses. Any bid Atos selects will need support from two-thirds of the group’s creditors to go through.

Atos was once one of France’s premier tech companies, striving to compete with the likes of Accenture and Capgemini, but accounting scandals and huge debts left it on the verge of insolvency. Even though Atos has lost 90% of its value in the last year, it remains a key IT services provider in its home country, with strategic contracts linking it to the defense and nuclear industry, as well as the Olympic Games.

(Updates with details of new Kretinsky bid throughout)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.