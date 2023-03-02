(Bloomberg) -- Australia is pushing ahead with plans to phase out the export of live sheep to improve animal welfare.

The government has appointed a panel to consult on how and when it will phase out the trade, Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said in a tweet, adding that the ban will not take effect in this term of parliament.

The push comes after the Labor government made a pre-election commitment to end live sheep exports. The trade is worth A$85m ($57.2 million) and solely based in Western Australia, said Minister Watt.

Live sheep exports fell to below 500,000 in 2022, down from a peak of 6.5 million 20 years ago, the minister said. Meanwhile, sheep meat exports have risen from A$1 billion to $4.5 billion in the past 20 years, he said.

The panel will report to Minister Watt by Sept. 30 and will also look at how to strengthen the local meat-processing sector, as well as how to pursue opportunities in markets like the UK and India.

