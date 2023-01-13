(Bloomberg) -- Austria’s Finance Minister Magnus Brunner was hospitalized after an E-scooter accident late Thursday, a spokesman said by email.

The 50-year-old minister is in stable condition and responsive, but will have to skip appointments in the days ahead, potentially including a meeting of European Union finance ministers on Monday and Tuesday.

Brunner often uses an E-scooter to move around Vienna, according to the APA news agency, which cited a person close to the minister. Following his appointment in December 2021, he attended public events on crutches for several months after injuring himself by tripping on a flight of stairs.

