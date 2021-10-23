(Bloomberg) --

The corruption probe that forced Sebastian Kurz to resign as Austrian chancellor may have a lasting impact on his political career.

The number of Austrians rejecting Kurz’s return to power in the near future outpace those in favor by more than three to one, according to a survey conducted by Unique Research for the Profil weekly magazine.

Only 22% hope for Kurz’s revival in the short term compared with 73% who oppose it. The share of his backers rises to 69% among declared supporters of his People’s Party.

Kurz, 35 and a rising star in European conservative politics, was forced to resign earlier this month after being named as a suspect in a corruption probe.

He’s looking to clear himself and revive his political career from a seat in Austria’s parliament, while also remaining chairman of his party. Former Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, a close ally, has taken over as chancellor.

The survey was conducted among 800 respondents and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

