- Biden has an opportunity to usher in an era of greater diversity on the central bank’s governing board
- A senior Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee endorsed Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for another term, countering pressure from some House progressives for President Joe Biden to pick a nominee more in line with their positions on regulation, inequality and climate risks
- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s team doesn’t see prioritizing payments to creditors as an option should the U.S. government exhaust its traditional measures to avoid a default induced by the debt limit
- Rents are climbing again in Manhattan -- but only in buildings with doormen. The median price of those apartments, in fancier towers with more amenities, jumped 8.1% in August
- When it comes to raising interest rates to cool off pandemic inflation, Latin America’s central banks have been near the front of the global pack. They’re also among the worst-equipped for that task
- Brazil’s central bank will need to “act fast” to prevent a further deterioration of the country’s inflation expectations, its President Roberto Campos Neto said
- Mexico’s plan to tap a $12 billion windfall from the International Monetary Fund to repay public debt will need time before it can be carried out, Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O said in an interview
- Mexico’s new finance minister proposed a slight loosening of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s austere fiscal belt, with a slightly-less conservative budget for 2022
- China’s factory-gate inflation accelerated to a 13-year high, adding to the pressure on global consumer prices which have been pushed up by a commodities boom, soaring shipping costs and an uneven economic recovery from the pandemic
- Brexit and Covid are helping to deliver a long-promised blue collar wage boom in the U.K.
- It’s ECB rate decision day today --- follow our TOPLive blog
