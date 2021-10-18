(Bloomberg) -- Tom Barrack can return to work, after a judge agreed to ease some of the restrictions on his movement and financial dealings.

Barrack, the businessman accused of acting as an unregistered agent of the United Arab Emirates, won a modification of his $250 million bail in an order made public on Monday. He had asked that some of the conditions of his bail be lifted so he could travel to New York and Los Angeles to confer with his defense lawyers.

Barrack, founder of the investment firm Colony Capital Inc. and a former top fundraiser for Donald Trump, was charged in July with illegally lobbying for the UAE. Under the bail modifications granted by U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan late Friday, Barrack now can now engage in financial transactions of more than $2 million except for paying his lawyers and deals involving publicly held securities, and he must get the consent of prosecutors first.

For transactions between $1 million and $2 million, he would notify the government within 48 hours, including the date of the deal, the amount and the recipient.

Living Arrangements

He also won permission to live temporarily in the Los Angeles area to visit his children and attend meetings with his lawyers as they prepare for trial. Barrack, who is under electronic monitoring, had previously been allowed to travel to Los Angeles and Colorado with prior approval from U.S. court authorities but agreed to make his home in Santa Ynez, California, outside his main residence.

Barrack was indicted in July on charges of failing to register as an agent, as well as obstruction of justice and lying to federal officials during a 2019 interview. He pleaded not guilty and denies wrongdoing.

Barrack stepped down as chief executive officer of Colony in 2020 and then as executive chairman earlier this year. The company has been renamed DigitalBridge Group Inc.

The case is U.S. v. Al Malik Alshahhi, 21-cr-00371, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New York (Brooklyn).

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.