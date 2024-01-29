(Bloomberg) -- Bayer AG shares slumped after the German conglomerate was ordered to pay $2.25 billion to a former Roundup user who blamed the weed killer for his cancer.

The verdict by a Philadelphia jury is the largest so far in five years of litigation over the herbicide. The stock fell as much as 5.3% in early Frankfurt trading.

The ruling is a blow Chief Executive Officer Bill Anderson’s efforts to persuade investors that he can revive Bayer’s fortunes.

The German conglomerate remains under pressure from the massive liability it inherited with its $63 billion acquisition of Monsanto in 2018. Bayer may need to review its dividend policy this year to unlock cash, according to analysts at Morgan Stanley.

“Recent trial losses could potentially lead management to favor a more stringent dividend policy, ranging from lowering the payout band to a potential suspension,” Thibault Boutherin and colleagues wrote in a note to clients.

While the award will likely be reduced, this verdict could be more challenging than past ones because of the high level of compensatory damages, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

Jurors in state court in Philadelphia Friday awarded John McKivison $250 million to compensate for his losses and $2 billion in punitive damages over his claims that years of using Roundup at work and at home caused his cancer.

The 49-year-old was exposed to Roundup when he worked as a landscaper, according to evidence in the case.

Bayer’s Monsanto unit has won 10 of 16 Roundup trials recently, but the cases it has lost include a $1.5 billion verdict in Missouri handed down in November to three ex-users of the herbicide. The division faces its next trial early next month in state court in Delaware.

The verdict “conflicts with the overwhelming weight of scientific evidence,” Bayer said. The company argues the product is safe. It said it has “strong arguments on appeal to get this verdict overturned and the unconstitutionally excessive damage award eliminated or reduced.”

