(Bloomberg) -- Bayer AG agreed to produce CureVac NV’s experimental coronavirus vaccine to help speed up the roll out of a promising shot that’s in advanced clinical tests.

The move extends Bayer’s current pact with CureVac beyond simply helping with regulatory clearances and global distribution. It follows commitments from fellow European pharma giants Sanofi and Novartis AG to put their manufacturing capacities behind scaling up Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE’s Covid-19 injection.

Vaccines appear to offer governments the only way out of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 2.2 million people worldwide, and large drugmakers bring an ability to boost supply that smaller developers lack. European Union governments are enlisting corporate help as the bloc’s immunization effort lags those of the U.S. and the U.K.

CureVac’s shot is still being tested in a late-stage trial, but German Health Minister Jens Spahn said Friday that the shot could gain approval as soon as March.

Bayer Chief Executive Officer Werner Baumann said last month that the German drugs and chemicals maker had been “examining intensively” whether it could help make CureVac’s shot using its production network in Germany and the U.S.

CureVac’s candidate is a messenger RNA vaccine similar to the ones from fellow German biotech BioNTech -- which partnered with Pfizer -- and Moderna Inc. Those shots were the first approved in Europe and many other countries, and demonstrated about 95% effectiveness in trials.

