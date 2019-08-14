(Bloomberg) -- Michael Bennet has a different strategy for pitching his case to be president: If elected, you just might not see him for weeks at a time.

“Watching Donald Trump’s presidency is like watching one of those car accidents you cant take you eyes away from,” the U.S. senator from Colorado told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Wednesday.

The Democratic candidate -- who has not yet made the cut off for the next debates -- said Trump was “wasting everybody’s time” with his “endless reality TV show.” Bennet said Trump has “exhausted all of us and I think its just time to move on.”

Bennet wrote on Twitter last week that if elected president, “I promise you won’t have to think about me for 2 weeks at a time. I’ll do my job watching out for North Korea and ending this trade war. So you can go raise your kids and live your lives.”

