(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. and China will hold the first high-level, in-person talks since Russia’s full invasion of Ukraine, as the Biden administration continues to try to enlist Beijing to exert influence on its neighbor to end the crisis.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will meet in Rome on Monday with China’s top diplomat, Communist Party Politburo member Yang Jiechi, according to a person familiar with the details of the plan.

President Joe Biden’s top advisers have been working to increase pressure on China to enforce sanctions on Russia’s economy imposed by the U.S. and its European and Asian allies. So far, U.S. officials have said they haven’t seen evidence that Beijing has tried to circumvent them.

Topics of Monday’s conversation will include the impact on regional and global security from Russia’s war against Ukraine, the person said, as Biden officials work to keep lines of communication open between the world’s two largest economies.

Sullivan will also meet on Monday with Italy’s Luigi Mattiolo, diplomatic adviser to Prime Minister Mario Draghi, about coordinating the international response to the war, the person said.

Taiwan Tensions

The last time Sullivan and Yang met, in Switzerland in October, they discussed areas of mutual interest such as climate change, as well as areas of friction -- including human rights concerns in Xinjiang and Hong Kong and disputes over Taiwan and the South China Sea.

While the Biden administration has been careful not to call out China directly for what officials believe was their tacit support of the invasion of Ukraine, the White House continues to stress that history will judge China’s actions relating to the war. Just weeks before the invasion, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping declared in a lengthy joint statement that the two nations’ friendship had “no limits.”

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo last week put Chinese chip-industry companies on notice that there would be consequences if they continued to supply Russia with the inputs that have been made subject to export controls.

Monday’s tete-a-tete will also take place following intensifying tensions over Taiwan, the island that’s been separately administered since the end of the Chinese civil war in 1949, and which Xi has demanded to unify with the Communist-ruled mainland.

In October, the Pentagon confirmed that the U.S. has had troops in Taiwan training local forces to better defend themselves in case of an attack by China -- which in 2021 sent warplanes on some 960 forays through the island’s air defense identification zone.

China earlier this month warned the U.S. against trying to build what it called a Pacific version of NATO, with Foreign Minister Wang Yi declaring that security disputes over Taiwan and Ukraine were “not comparable at all.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.