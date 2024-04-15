(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said the response to Iran’s attack over the weekend showed the US was committed to Israel’s security and that he hoped to prevent the conflict in the Middle East from escalating.

“Iran launched an unprecedented attack on Israel, and we mounted an unprecedented military effort to defend it. Together with our partners we defeated that attack,” Biden said during an Oval Office meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani about the barrage of missiles and drones.

“We’re committed to a ceasefire that will bring the hostages home and prevent the conflict from spreading beyond what it already has,” Biden added.

Biden and top US officials have urged restraint — hoping to avoid a broader regional war — and highlighted the coalition that came to Israel’s defense in a bid to convince Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to deescalate the military campaign against Hamas in the Gaza Strip that has sparked a humanitarian crisis.

The Iranian attack did not cause any fatalities or serious damage after being largely intercepted by Israeli defense systems alongside US, UK, and French military assets. Those included US troops in Erbil, Iraq manning a Patriot missile system that helped intercept a ballistic missile headed toward Israel, along with two US fighter squadrons that took down attack drones.

Tensions between Israel and Iran have flared since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, which the US and European Union have designated a terrorist organization.

Since then, Israel has conducted a punishing campaign against Hamas in Gaza — prompting Biden and other world leaders to express humanitarian concerns — and targeted other Iran-backed militia groups. Iran’s attack followed an Israeli strike on an Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria, that killed top Iranian military commanders.

“We’re also committed to the security of our personnel and partners in the region, including Iraq,” Biden said alongside al-Sudani.

Earlier: Iran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown War

Iran’s unprecedented direct attack on Israel led to calls for action on Capitol Hill. The White House is hopeful the conflict will spur House Republicans to move forward with legislation, already passed by the Senate, that would provide billions of dollars in additional military aid for both Israel and Ukraine.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican who is clinging to a narrow majority, is planning to meet Monday night with GOP lawmakers to discuss the funding deal. A sizable group of House Republicans oppose additional aid to Ukraine and could move to oust the speaker, creating a difficult political landscape for Johnson to navigate.

Separately, some Republicans have criticized the White House for providing Iraq a sanctions wavier that allows the country to purchase energy services from neighboring Iran. The Biden administration has said the waivers are necessary as postwar Iraq develops domestic oil and gas production and that the payments can only be used for humanitarian purposes.

But critics — including more than a dozen Republicans who wrote a letter to the administration earlier this month urging the end of the wavier — argue the funding allows Iran to devote more resources to malign activities in the region.

Biden on Monday said he and al-Sudani would discuss Iraq’s economy and energy independence in their talks.

