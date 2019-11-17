Biden Says Trump to Depart If He Loses in 2020: Campaign Update

(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden said he expects President Donald Trump to leave the White House if he’s defeated in next year’s election. But if he doesn’t, the same national security agencies he’s railed against for years would force him out, said the former vice president.

“I don’t think that’s going to happen, but I don’t count on anything,” the Democratic presidential candidate said in answer to a question at a Saturday evening town hall in Las Vegas about whether there would be a peaceful transition of power if Trump loses.

Some Trump opponents and opinion writers have begun to wonder aloud whether Trump would willingly give up the Oval Office after an electoral loss in 2020.

“By the way, you’re saying something that we all kind of laugh at” but “we never even contemplated” with other presidents, Biden said, adding that Trump would likely challenge the results of the election if he loses.

If Trump were to refuse to leave, “I’m confident that the security forces, the FBI, the police agencies and the intelligence agencies and the military, because he’s so denigrated them so badly” would not stand for it, Biden said.

Coming Up

The major Democratic candidates -- including Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg -- are scheduled to appear Sunday at the Nevada Democratic Party’s First in the West dinner, a major event that previously has drawn thousands to hear from presidential hopefuls.

Ten candidates have qualified for the fifth Democratic debate, on Nov. 20 in Atlanta: Biden, Warren, Sanders, Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Andrew Yang, Tulsi Gabbard, Cory Booker and Tom Steyer.

