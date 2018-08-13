Billionaire Tom Steyer plans to spend an additional US$10 million on helping Democrats take control of the House by attempting to drive up turnout among infrequent voters motivated by the idea of impeaching President Donald Trump.

That will be on top of US$110 million Steyer has already pledged for the November elections through his two political organizations, Need to Impeach and NextGen America, his effort to get young voters to the polls in 11 states. That makes Steyer, a former hedge fund manager, one of the biggest players in Democratic politics.

Steyer is set to announce the added investment Monday during a livestream for voters who’ve signed up with Need to Impeach. It marks the next step in Steyer’s effort to help Democrats take control of the House and, he hopes, move closer to impeachment proceedings against the president.

Steyer’s organizations are targeting voters who’ve been less engaged in midterm elections in the past. One group is older, white women and the other is young voters who historically turnout in low numbers in elections. The outreach includes mailers, TV and digital ads, phone calls, and a letter writing campaign. The new investment will also fund 25 paid field organizers to coordinate with volunteers.

Builiding List

Need to Impeach says it has managed to build an email list of 5.5 million members, with an average of 10,000 names per congressional district. The impeachment drive has put him at odds with Democratic Party leaders who’ve dismissed the idea as a distraction that may end up energizing Trump voters.

Steyer’s group points to polling that shows most Democrats believe the president should be impeached. A July 25 Quinnipiac poll found that 65 per cent of Democratic voters would want the House to begin impeachment proceedings against the president if they win back control of the House. The same poll, however, found that just 39 per cent of all voters and 42 per cent of independents want to impeach the president.

Democrats need a net gain of 23 seats to win control of the House in the November midterm elections. That means flipping control of districts that have been represented by Republicans, which will require getting support from independent voters and some disaffected Republicans.

--With assistance from Billy House