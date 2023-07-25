Binance to Start Full Services on New Japan Platform in August

(Bloomberg) -- Binance will roll out full services on its new platform for Japan in August, the crypto exchange’s founder Changpeng Zhao said via video at a conference in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The firm bought Sakura Exchange BitCoin last November and said in May this year that it was creating a platform to fully comply with local rules.

Binance, the world’s largest digital-asset exchange, is under intense regulatory scrutiny in a number of jurisdictions around the world.

