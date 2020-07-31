(Bloomberg) -- Australia reported an outbreak of H7N7 bird flu at a free-range egg farm in the state of Victoria.

The farm in Lethbridge with more than 43,000 birds had 21,750 cases of avian influenza, according to a notice on the World Organisation For Animal Health website.

Movement controls had been put in place for the region and the affected property had been placed in quarantine, Victoria’s Chief Veterinary Officer Graeme Cooke said in a statement. Birds on the property were being destroyed to stop the spread of the virus, according to the statement.

The state’s Department of Health and Human Services said the H7N7 virus was “not a risk to the public as it rarely affects humans unless there is direct and close contact with sick birds.”

Victoria, a state in Australia’s south east with more than 6.3 million people, is currently battling an outbreak of Covid-19 centered in its capital of Melbourne.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.