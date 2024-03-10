(Bloomberg) -- And the winner is… gold and crypto — two investments typically associated with shaky stocks and and unstable markets. Here’s what to expect next.

The big hodl. Spring is in the air. After a long dark winter, Bitcoin is blooming and the acolytes who held tight during the dark days are feeling understandably smug. Is it time to join them?

The big haven. Which is best, Singapore, Monaco or Antigua? With the UK and others stamping out non-dom tax benefits, here are some options for wealthy expats.

The big luster. Speaking of gold, the precious metal suddenly sprang to life this month, clocking up successive records. Who is behind these Midasian levels? Well they are in Beijing.

The great escape. Japan is looking for a double dose of optimism to help the central bank end its era of negative rates. On Monday, it may revise fourth-quarter GDP figures higher, and at the end of the week, union pay data could show the biggest gain in decades.

The big gala. After losing viewers for most of the past three decades, the Oscars may get a boost tonight in LA thanks to the Barbenheimer rivalry.

The long wait. In the US, data may show that underlying inflation probably abated only gradually last month, while retail sales rebounded, giving the Federal Reserve another reason to take its time in lowering rates.

The big kanpai. While her compatriots are digging up vineyards because of a glut of wine, Oscar-winning Australian actress Cate Blanchett is trying to persuade you to drink more sake.

And finally, if you’re feeling oppressed by political clamor or excessive consumption, pop over to Bali, which begins its new year on Monday with Nyepi, a 24-hour period of silence, fasting and meditation.

Have a serene week.

