(Bloomberg) -- Burberry Group Plc said Chief Financial Officer Kate Ferry will take a short leave of absence after unscheduled surgery.

Ferry, who only joined the British fashion house last year, will resume her normal duties in June, Burberry said in a statement Wednesday. No further details were given.

Before joining Burberry, Ferry was the CFO of McLaren Group, where she oversaw financial strategy and investor relations and helped drive the broader strategic development of the car company. Prior to McLaren, Ferry was CFO of TalkTalk Telecom Group Plc. She is also currently an independent non-executive director of Greggs Plc.

Ferry succeeded Julie Brown, who left to join the UK drugmaker GSK Plc.

In January, Burberry slumped after slashing its profit forecast amid weaker demand for luxury items, particularly in the US. The company’s shares are down nearly 55% in the past 12 months.

It is midway through a turnaround led by Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Akeroyd.

