(Bloomberg) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will make his sixth visit to the Middle East since the Israel-Hamas war broke out in October, as tensions persist between Washington and the Israelis over the conduct of the fighting and the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Blinken, who has been traveling in Europe and Asia since Thursday, will extend his trip and make stops in Saudi Arabia and Egypt to meet with leaders and other senior officials in both countries, the State Department said on Tuesday.

The top US diplomat called on Israel to let more aid into Gaza. He referred to aid agencies describing the situation in the Palestinian enclave as worse than in Sudan or Afghanistan — and them saying it’s the first time in history an entire population has suffered from acute food insecurity.

“According to in this case the United Nations, 100% — the totality of the population — is in need of humanitarian assistance,” Blinken said of Gaza as he spoke at a news conference in the Philippines capital of Manila. “Compare that to Sudan — about 80% of the population there is in need of humanitarian assistance. Afghanistan — about 70%. This only underscores both the urgency, the imperative of making this the priority.”

Blinken’s Mideast trip will focus on negotiations to reach a cease-fire that could lead to the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas, which the US and European Union consider a terrorist group. He will also discuss trying to increase the flow of aid into Gaza, planning for post-war governance in the territory, and US-led efforts to end attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea by Houthi militants.

The looming famine, however, has led to immense pressure on the US to exert more leverage over Israel. Also on Tuesday, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the world must act now to prevent the “unthinkable.”

“The imminent famine in the northern part of Gaza is an entirely man made disaster,” Guterres wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Blinken’s visit this week follows a deterioration in the historically close ties between the US and Israel, with President Joe Biden praising an unprecedented floor speech by Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer, who called for fresh elections in Israel.

Both sides are now trying to dial back the rhetoric following a call between Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu has agreed to send a group of advisers to the US to talk about Israel’s planned invasion of Rafah, where more than 1 million people have sought shelter from the fighting.

Asked about the nearly 100 journalists and media workers who have been killed in the war and the inability of international journalists to enter Gaza, Blinken said that “as a basic matter of principle” he wants reporters to be able to access any conflict.

“That’s something we bring up in every instance,” Blinken said. “There are obviously profound security considerations in an active war zone, and those have to be taken into account.”

