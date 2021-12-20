(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Montreal agreed to buy BNP Paribas SA’s Bank of the West unit for $16.3 billion in cash, extending its banking presence in key U.S. growth markets.

BMO said it will fund the transaction, which should add 1.8 million customers upon closing of the deal next year, mainly with excess capital, according to a statement Monday. Bloomberg previously reported that BMO had expressed interest in the unit.

BNP Paribas will use proceeds from the sale for a share buyback, investments and bolt-on deals, Paris-based bank said in a separate statement.

The transaction adds to a series of exits from U.S. banking, as foreign lenders take advantage of regional banks’ thirst for deals in their ambition to compete with the retail businesses of Wall Street giants. In 2020, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA sold its U.S. banking operations for $11.6 billion, followed this year by MUFG Bank NA, which sold its U.S. franchise for $8 billion.

U.S. bank valuations, already inflated by the current wave of consolidation, also got a boost from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s hawkish pivot aimed at reining in inflation. In Europe, meanwhile, banking consolidation has been on ice as regulatory capital requirements and market fragmentation make many deals unattractive.

For BMO, the transaction -- its largest acquisition ever -- extends its retail footprint into the western U.S. while also bulking up its already-sizable commercial business. The bank, Canada’s fourth-largest by assets, already has a significant presence throughout the Midwestern U.S. from its acquisition of Harris Bankcorp in the 1980s and a takeover of Marshall & Ilsley a decade ago.

BNP’s 900-million euro share buyback program ended in December and the bank is due to update targets and potentially announce new capital return plans early next year. Italy’s UniCredit SpA saw its shares jump earlier this month after Chief Executive Officer Andrea Orcel announced a huge new buyback program.

(Updates with BMO statement from second paragraph.)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.