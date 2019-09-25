Disney's Iger Reflects on That Time Jamie Dimon Pitched a Movie to Him

Maybe Jamie Dimon shouldn’t quit his day job.

The head of the biggest U.S. bank once pitched Walt Disney Co. chief Bob Iger on a movie centered around a single woman who enlists an all-female “board of directors” to pick a husband. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Dimon said he gave a one-minute pitch and suggested Bette Midler and Julia Louis-Dreyfus be cast. Iger called it a bad idea and graded it a ‘C.’

“When you’re in the movie business, and the head of a bank comes in with a movie idea, you show respect but you don’t take it very seriously,” Disney’s Iger said. The two men told the tale Wednesday at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York.

“It was very gutsy of him,” Iger said.

