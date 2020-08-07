(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day and send you into the weekend:

Analysts and investors aren’t buying the Bank of England’s rosier read on the economy, and instead see more forced stimulus ahead

The U.K.’s Boris Johnson has committed $466 million to ensure companies can complete the paperwork needed for trade to Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. after Brexit

U.S. President Donald Trump says he might act on his own Friday as the White House and Democrats struggle to seal a deal on further stimulus

Signs are pointing to a far less upbeat U.S. jobs report Friday morning in Washington; the outlook for the U.S. misery index in 2020 shows the biggest reversal of fortune from last year, according to Bloomberg surveys

Trump reimposed a Canadian aluminum import tariff and Canada pledged retaliation

In other trade news, China’s exports unexpectedly jumped in July

The decline in Japanese household spending narrowed amid the economy’s reopening

Bloomberg Economics updates fiscal and monetary action amid the pandemic in this primer

