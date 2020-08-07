(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day and send you into the weekend:

  • Analysts and investors aren’t buying the Bank of England’s rosier read on the economy, and instead see more forced stimulus ahead
  • The U.K.’s Boris Johnson has committed $466 million to ensure companies can complete the paperwork needed for trade to Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. after Brexit
  • U.S. President Donald Trump says he might act on his own Friday as the White House and Democrats struggle to seal a deal on further stimulus
  • Signs are pointing to a far less upbeat U.S. jobs report Friday morning in Washington; the outlook for the U.S. misery index in 2020 shows the biggest reversal of fortune from last year, according to Bloomberg surveys
  • Trump reimposed a Canadian aluminum import tariff and Canada pledged retaliation
  • In other trade news, China’s exports unexpectedly jumped in July
  • The decline in Japanese household spending narrowed amid the economy’s reopening
  • Bloomberg Economics updates fiscal and monetary action amid the pandemic in this primer

