Boeing Needs December Delivery Surge to Hit Target for 737 Jets

(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. will need to ramp up deliveries of its 737 jetliners to 83 planes this month to reach its annual target as the planemaker recovers from factory snarls that bedeviled its largest source of profit earlier this year.

Boeing shipped 61 of the single-aisle aircraft in November, 18 more than in October, as the company recovered from engine delays and other parts shortages.

The manufacturer delivered 10 of its 787 Dreamliners in November, two below the monthly production rate for its marquee carbon-fiber jet.

Boeing, the biggest U.S. industrial company, has netted 690 orders for its commercial aircraft this year, but will need to reach 810 to 815 to match projected deliveries for the year.

The shares fell less than 1 percent to $324.99 at 11:30 a.m. in New York. Boeing advanced 11 percent this year through Monday, compared with a 10 percent drop in a Standard & Poor’s index of industrial companies.

