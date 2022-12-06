Boeing’s Bid for Reprieve on 737 Likely Out of US Defense Bill

(Bloomberg) -- A must-pass defense bill in Congress excludes a measure to give Boeing Co. a reprieve by allowing certification work to proceed on two new 737 Max models, dealing a temporary setback to the company.

The provision, which would give Boeing more time to certify the Max 7 and Max 10 models without having to add costly upgrades to their safety alerting systems, was opposed by some lawmakers and family members of crash victims.

Earlier: US Lawmakers Near Compromise on Boeing 737 Max Certification

Supporters including Maria Cantwell, chairwoman of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, had been trying to attach compromise language to a bill setting Defense Department policy. The final bill, released Tuesday, omits that provision.

It’s still possible the certification change could get across the finish line this year, including as part of a year-end government spending bill, but time is running short before Congress adjourns.

Congress’ omission would be a blow to Boeing, which is working with the Federal Aviation Administration to finalize certification of the two Max models. The FAA has said a law passed in 2020 requires it to halt work on the jets after the Dec. 27 deadline until Boeing can extensively redesign their safety alerting systems.

