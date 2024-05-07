(Bloomberg) -- Match Group Inc. said the number of paying users on Tinder, its largest dating app, fell for the sixth straight quarter. Shares slid 5%.

Paying customers on the platform were down 9% from a year earlier, totaling “under 10 million” in the first quarter, the Dallas-based company said in a statement Tuesday. Analysts had projected roughly 9.8 million users. The company attributed the loss to pricing changes it made last year as well as a falloff in active users.

Match, which also runs the dating platform Hinge, has struggled to retain paid subscribers for more than a year and is facing increasing pressure to deliver a turnaround. In March, the company named two new directors to its board after holding discussions with activist investor Elliott Investment Management and signed an information-sharing agreement with the fund run by billionaire Paul Singer.

Tinder “continues to face headwinds,” Match Chief Executive Officer Bernard Kim said in a letter to shareholders, “due in part to weaker consumer discretionary spending.” He said that the company is working on improving the Tinder experience, especially for women and Generation Z users, and said he expects user declines to slow “in the back half of the year.”

In an effort to bolster profits, the company has tried tiered subscription models and niche dating apps, such as Archer for gay, bisexual and queer men and The League, aimed at career-minded singles.

But its forecasts have continued to disappoint: Match projected on Tuesday that second-quarter revenue would range from $850 million to $860 million, far below analysts’ estimates. It expects adjusted operating income of $300 million to $305 million, also below projections.

Match’s shares have lost more than 13% of its value this year. The stock was down 5% at $30.04 in after-market trading Tuesday. Match rival Bumble Inc. has fared even worse, with its shares falling 30% in 2024.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.