(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. has appointed veteran health care banker Simon Ives as chair of its corporate and investment bank in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

In the new role, London-based Ives will continue to cover health care clients while expanding his remit to deepen the bank’s relationships across other sectors in the UK, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg.

Ives will report to Alex Bettamio and Thomas Sheehan, Bank of America’s co-heads of global investment banking, and Jim O’Neil, head of EMEA corporate and investment banking, the memo shows. The dealmaker, who joined the firm in 2001, was previously chair of EMEA health care investment banking.

